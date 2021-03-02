UPDATE 1-Thai Airways says will cut workforce by half

(Recast with job cuts)

BANGKOK, March 2 (Reuters) - Thai Airways International said on Tuesday it planned to cut 50% of its workforce in the next few years, as the troubled flag carrier submitted its rehabilitation plan.

The airline plans to have 13,000 to 15,000 employees on its books by 2025, acting president, Chansin Treenuchagron told a briefing.

Earlier on Tuesday, the company submitted its rehabilitation plan to the country’s Legal Execution Department, a spokeswoman said.

The announcement comes after the airline last month slashed 240 management positions and reduced supervisory levels from eight to five to increase efficiency.

A court last year accepted the airline’s request for restructuring. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)