Officials say Thailand's rescued boys in good health, hungry

BANGKOK/CHIANG RAI, Thailand, July 10 (Reuters) - All eight boys rescued so far after spending two weeks trapped in a Thai cave are in good health overall and the first four rescued boys are eating well, Thailand’s health ministry permanent secretary said on Tuesday.

“All eight rescued boys today are in good health, none have a fever,” Jesada Chokedamrongsuk, permanent secretary of the ministry of public health, told a news conference in Chiang Rai in northern Thailand.

However, Thongchai Lertwilairatanapong, inspector general of the public health ministry, said preliminary blood checks indicated “all kids showed signs of infection”. The group would be kept under observation in hospital for a week. (Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat in CHIANG RAI and Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Panarat Thepgumpanat in BANGKOK Editing by Paul Tait)