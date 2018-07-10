Medic, all navy divers out of Thai cave after successful rescue

CHIANG RAI, Thailand, July 10 (Reuters) - The Thai army sent more than 1,000 personnel to help in the rescue of a soccer team and its coach trapped in a flooded cave, the head of the operation said on Tuesday.

Rescuers freed the last four of 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach from the cave on Tuesday, a successful end to a mission that gripped the world for more than two weeks.

A medic and all navy SEAL divers had also left the cave safely, said chief of the rescue mission Narongsak Osottanakorn.