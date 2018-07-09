FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 7:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Operation to rescue boys trapped in Thai cave resumes - officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 9 (Reuters) - An operation to rescue a group of Thai boys and their soccer coach trapped in a flooded cave resumed on Monday, said several officials with knowledge of the operation at the Tham Luang cave in the northern Thai province of Chiang Rai.

Nine members of the “Wild Boars” team are still inside the Tham Luang cave after foreign and Thai divers guided four boys out safely late on Sunday. (Reporting by James Pomfret, Panu Wongcha-um and Juarawee Kittisilpa Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre Editing)

