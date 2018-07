THAM LUANG, Thailand, July 9 (Reuters) - Rescue workers in Thailand were seen carrying a person on a stretcher away from a cave complex and into a waiting ambulance on Monday, a Reuters witness said.

A mission to rescue a group of boys and their soccer coach trapped in the flooded cave since June 23 resumed hours earlier.

The first four boys, from the group of 13, including the coach, were rescued on Sunday.