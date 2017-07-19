Thai June auto sales rise 5.7 pct y/y - federation

BANGKOK, July 19 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI): KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales: Change y/y pct Vehicles Jun +5.7 69,794 May +0.6 66,422 Apr +15.1 63,267 Mar +16.7 84,801 Feb +19.9 68,435 Jan +10.5 57,254 Dec -14.4 86,858 2016 -3.9 768,788 2015 -9.3 799,592 2014 -33.7 881,832 - June's sales were helped by launch of new car models and government spending, the FTI said in a statement. - The FTI has forecast domestic sales of 800,000 cars in 2017. - Annual domestic auto sales declined in during 2013-2016, following the end of a government car subsidy scheme in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent. - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)