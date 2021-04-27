Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Thai March domestic car sales jump 25.5% y/y, helped by stimulus

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Industry body corrects sales figure in paragraph 1 to 74,295 vehicles, not 74,925)

BANGKOK, April 27 (Reuters) - Domestic car sales in Thailand jumped 25.47% in March from a year earlier to 74,295 vehicles, helped by government stimulus, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Tuesday.

The increase came a month before a third wave of coronavirus infections hit the country.

In February, sales declined 10.9% year-on-year. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)

