Cyclical Consumer Goods

Thai April domestic car sales jump 93% y/y

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 20 (Reuters) - Domestic car sales in Thailand surged 93.07% in April from a year earlier to 58,132 vehicles, coming off a very low base last year when the country was in a full lockdown, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.

Sales rose 25.47% year-on-year to 74,295 cars in March, a month before a third wave of coronavirus infections started.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

