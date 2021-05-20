Thai April domestic car sales jump 93% y/y

BANGKOK, May 20 (Reuters) - Domestic car sales in Thailand surged 93.07% in April from a year earlier to 58,132 vehicles, coming off a very low base last year when the country was in a full lockdown, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.

Sales rose 25.47% year-on-year to 74,295 cars in March, a month before a third wave of coronavirus infections started.