Thai April domestic car sales plunge 65% - industries federation

BANGKOK, May 20 (Reuters) - Domestic car sales in Thailand shrank for an 11th straight month in April, tumbling 65.02% from a year earlier to 30,109 vehicles, as the coronavirus outbreak dampened demand, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Wednesday.

Sales in March slumped 41.74% from a year earlier.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world’s top automobile manufacturers. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim Coghill)

