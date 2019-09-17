Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 17, 2019 / 3:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thai Aug domestic car sales drop 6.9% y/y - industries federation

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 17 (Reuters) -

* Thai domestic car sales contracted in August for a third straight month, down 6.9% from a year earlier to 80,838 units, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Tuesday.

* Sales dropped in June for the first time in two and a half years due to banks’ stricter lending.

* Domestic sales in 2019 are forecast to rise 2.44% to 1.05 million cars, after last year’s 19.5% increase to 1.04 million units - the highest level in 5 years.

* Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world’s top automobile manufacturers. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below