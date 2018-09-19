Thai August auto sales jump 27.7 pct y/y - federation

BANGKOK, Sept 19 (Reuters) -

* Thai domestic car sales in August jumped 27.7 percent from a year earlier to 86,780 units, after a 25.7 percent increase in July, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Wednesday.

* Sales were lifted by stronger economic growth and higher state and private investment as well as farm prices.

* Auto exports in August fell 0.38 percent from a year earlier, after July’s 0.15 percent increase.

* Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top automobile manufacturers.