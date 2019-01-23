Thai Dec domestic car sales rise 8.7 pct y/y - industries federation

BANGKOK, Jan 23 (Reuters) -

* Thai domestic car sales in December rose 8.7 percent from a year earlier to 113,343 units, the highest level in five years, after a 21.2 percent jump in November, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Wednesday.

* Sales were helped by improved economic growth, the launch of new car models and higher state and private investment.

* Car exports in December fell 0.45 percent from a year earlier, but rose 0.08 percent to 1.14 million cars for the whole of 2018.

* 2019 domestic sales are forecast at 1.05 million cars, up 2.44 pct, after last year’s 19.5 percent increase to 1.04 million units, the highest level in five years.

* Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top automobile manufacturers.