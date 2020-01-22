Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 22, 2020 / 3:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thai Dec domestic car sales slump 21.4% y/y - industries federation

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Domestic car sales in Thailand contracted for a seventh straight month in December, sliding 21.4% from a year earlier to 89,285 vehicles, hit by tougher lending by banks, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Wednesday.

Sales in November had declined 16.2% from a year earlier.

In 2019, domestic car sales dropped 3.3% to 1 million units, after a surge of 19.5% in the previous year.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world’s top automobile manufacturers. (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Clarence Fernandez Editing by xxxx)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below