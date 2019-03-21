Thai Feb domestic car sales rise 9.1 pct y/y - industries federation

BANGKOK, March 21 (Reuters) -

* Thai domestic car sales in February rose 9.1 percent from a year earlier to 82,324 units, after rising 17.3 percent in January, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Thursday.

* Sales were helped by improved economic growth and higher state and private investment.

* 2019 domestic car sales are forecast to be 1.05 million units, up 2.44 pct, after last year’s 19.5 percent increase to 1.04 million units, the highest level in five years.

* Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world’s top automobile manufacturers. (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)