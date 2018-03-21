FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 3:05 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Thai February car sales rise 10.3 pct y/y - federation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BANGKOK, March 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's domestic car sales
rose 10.3 percent in February from a year earlier to 75,466
cars, aided by an economic recovery, improving private
investment and launches of new models, the Federation of Thai
Industries (FTI) said on Wednesday.
    Car exports increased 4.05 percent year-on-year to 102,217
vehicles in February, the FTI said.
    The FTI has forecast domestic car sales of 900,000 vehicles
this year after a 13.4 percent jump in 2017, which was the first
annual increase in five years.
    It forecasts car exports at 1.1 million for this year after
about 1.14 million vehicles exported last year.
    Annual domestic car sales declined during 2013-2016,
following the end of a government car subsidy scheme in 2012,
when sales surged 81 percent.
    Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top carmakers. The auto industry accounts for
about 12 percent of Thailand's economy, Southeast Asia's second
largest.    
   
    Thai monthly domestic car/truck sales from the FTI     
               Change y/y pct          Vehicles
        Feb             +10.3            75,466
        Jan             +16.2            66,513
        Dec             +20.1           104,302
        Nov             +20.6            78,082
        Oct             +13.1            68,551
        Sep             +21.9            77,592
 

    
 (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai
Writing by Orathai Sriring
Editing by xxxx)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
