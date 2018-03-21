Thai February car sales rise 10.3 pct y/y - federation

BANGKOK, March 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's domestic car sales rose 10.3 percent in February from a year earlier to 75,466 cars, aided by an economic recovery, improving private investment and launches of new models, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Wednesday. Car exports increased 4.05 percent year-on-year to 102,217 vehicles in February, the FTI said. The FTI has forecast domestic car sales of 900,000 vehicles this year after a 13.4 percent jump in 2017, which was the first annual increase in five years. It forecasts car exports at 1.1 million for this year after about 1.14 million vehicles exported last year. Annual domestic car sales declined during 2013-2016, following the end of a government car subsidy scheme in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent. Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers. The auto industry accounts for about 12 percent of Thailand's economy, Southeast Asia's second largest. Thai monthly domestic car/truck sales from the FTI Change y/y pct Vehicles Feb +10.3 75,466 Jan +16.2 66,513 Dec +20.1 104,302 Nov +20.6 78,082 Oct +13.1 68,551 Sep +21.9 77,592 (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by xxxx)