Thai Jan domestic car sales fall 8.2% y/y - industries federation

BANGKOK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Domestic car sales in Thailand dropped for an eighth straight month in January, falling 8.2% from a year earlier to 71,688 vehicles, hit by tougher lending by banks, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Wednesday.

Sales in December slumped 21.4% from a year earlier, and contracted 3.3% in the whole of 2019.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world’s top automobile manufacturers. (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim Coghill)