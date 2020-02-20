Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 20, 2020 / 2:58 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Thai Jan domestic car sales fall 8.2% y/y - industries federation

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Domestic car sales in Thailand dropped for an eighth straight month in January, falling 8.2% from a year earlier to 71,688 vehicles, hit by tougher lending by banks, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Wednesday.

Sales in December slumped 21.4% from a year earlier, and contracted 3.3% in the whole of 2019.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world’s top automobile manufacturers. (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below