Thai July auto sales jump 25.7 pct y/y - federation

BANGKOK, Aug 20 (Reuters) -

* Thai domestic car sales in July rose 25.7 percent from a year earlier to 81,946 units, after a 25.9 percent increase in June, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Monday.

* Sales were lifted by economic growth, launch of new models and higher farm prices.

* Auto exports in July rose 0.15 percent from a year earlier, after June’s 2.36 percent increase.

* Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top automobile manufacturers.