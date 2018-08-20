FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2018 / 3:00 AM / a minute ago

Thai July auto sales jump 25.7 pct y/y - federation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 20 (Reuters) -

* Thai domestic car sales in July rose 25.7 percent from a year earlier to 81,946 units, after a 25.9 percent increase in June, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Monday.

* Sales were lifted by economic growth, launch of new models and higher farm prices.

* Auto exports in July rose 0.15 percent from a year earlier, after June’s 2.36 percent increase.

* Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world’s top automobile manufacturers. (Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Sunil Nair)

