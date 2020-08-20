Thai July domestic car sales tumble 24.8% y/y - industry federation

BANGKOK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Domestic car sales in Thailand shrank for a 14th straight month in July, dropping 24.8% from a year earlier to 59,335 vehicles as the coronavirus outbreak crushed demand, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.

But sales rose 2.28% from June, helped by easing virus restrictions and Bangkok’s international motor show, it said.

In June, car sales declined 32.6% from a year earlier.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world’s top automobile manufacturers. (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Shri Navaratnam)