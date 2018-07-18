Thai June car sales jump 25.9 pct y/y - federation

BANGKOK, July 18 (Reuters) -

* Thai domestic car sales in June jumped 25.9 percent from a year earlier to 87,854 units, after a 27.9 percent rise in May, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Wednesday.

* Sales were lifted by launch of new models, higher private and public investment and stronger exports and imports.

* Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world’s top automobile manufacturers. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Sunil Nair)