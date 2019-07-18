Cyclical Consumer Goods
Thai June domestic car sales fall 2.1% y/y - industries federation

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 18 (Reuters) -

* Thai domestic car sales contracted for the first time in 30 months in June, down 2.1% from a year earlier to 86,048 units, after increasing 3.7% in May, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Thursday.

* Sales were dragged down by financial institutions’ stricter lending and a higher comparative figure last year.

* Domestic sales in 2019 are forecast to rise 2.44% to 1.05 million cars, after last year’s 19.5% increase to 1.04 million units - the highest level in 5 years.

* Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world’s top automobile manufacturers. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

