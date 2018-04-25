FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 25, 2018 / 3:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thai March car sales rise 12.1 pct y/y - federation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BANGKOK, April 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's domestic car sales
rose 12.1 percent to 95,082 cars in March from a year earlier,
boosted by Bangkok Motor Show and improving public and private
investment, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on
Wednesday.
    The FTI has forecast domestic car sales of 900,000 vehicles
this year after a 13.4 percent jump in 2017, which was the first
annual increase in five years.
    Annual domestic car sales contracted during 2013-2016,
following the end of a government car subsidy scheme in 2012,
when sales surged 81 percent.
    In March, car exports increased 4.7 percent year-on-year to
110,946 vehicles. The FTI forecasts car exports at 1.1 million
this year after 1.14 million cars exported last year.
    Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top carmakers. The auto industry accounts for
about 12 percent of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.
    
    Thai monthly domestic car/truck sales from the FTI     
               Change y/y pct          Vehicles
        Mar             +12.1            95,082
        Feb             +10.3            75,466
        Jan             +16.2            66,513
        Dec             +20.1           104,302
        Nov             +20.6            78,082
        Oct             +13.1            68,551
        Sep             +21.9            77,592
 

    
 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon
Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.