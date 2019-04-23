Thai March domestic car sales rise 8.5 pct y/y - industries federation

BANGKOK, April 23 (Reuters) -

* Thai domestic car sales rose 8.5 percent in March from a year earlier to 103,164 units after increasing 9.1 percent in February, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Tuesday.

* Sales were helped by the launch of new car models and higher state and private investment.

* Domestic car sales in 2019 are forecast to be 1.05 million units, up 2.44 pct, after last year’s 19.5 percent increase to 1.04 million units - the highest level in five years.

* Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world’s top automobile manufacturers. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)