Thai March domestic car sales tumble 41.74% y/y - industries federation

BANGKOK, April 23 (Reuters) - Domestic car sales in Thailand shrank for a 10th straight month in March, slumping 41.74% from a year earlier to 60,105 vehicles, hit by the coronavirus outbreak, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.

Sales in February dropped 17.1% from a year earlier.

The FTI said it may again cut its forecast for 2020 sales, which it lowered by 50,000 to 950,000 last month.

In 2019, car sales contracted 3.3% to 1 million units.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world’s top automobile manufacturers. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Himani Sarkar)