Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 23, 2020 / 3:20 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Thai March domestic car sales tumble 41.74% y/y - industries federation

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 23 (Reuters) - Domestic car sales in Thailand shrank for a 10th straight month in March, slumping 41.74% from a year earlier to 60,105 vehicles, hit by the coronavirus outbreak, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.

Sales in February dropped 17.1% from a year earlier.

The FTI said it may again cut its forecast for 2020 sales, which it lowered by 50,000 to 950,000 last month.

In 2019, car sales contracted 3.3% to 1 million units.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world’s top automobile manufacturers. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below