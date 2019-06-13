Thai May domestic car sales rise 3.7% y/y - industries federation

BANGKOK, June 13 (Reuters) -

* Thai domestic car sales rose 3.7% in May from a year earlier to 88,097 units, after increasing 8.7% in April, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Thursday.

* Sales were helped by continued state and private investment and the launch of new car models.

* Domestic car sales in 2019 are forecast to rise 2.44% to 1.05 million units, after last year’s 19.5% increase to 1.04 million units - the highest level in 5 years.

* Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world’s top automobile manufacturers. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, Writing by Orathai Sriring; editing by Uttaresh.V)