Thai November auto sales jump 21.2 pct y/y - federation

BANGKOK, Dec 19 (Reuters) -

* Thai domestic car sales in November jumped 21.2 percent from a year earlier to 94,614 units, after a 26.8 percent surge in October, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Wednesday.

* Sales were lifted by improved economic growth, launches of new car models and higher state and private investment.

* Auto exports in November dropped 9.64 percent from a year earlier, after October’s 2.75 percent rise.

* Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top automobile manufacturers.