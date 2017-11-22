FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Oct car sales rise 13.1 pct y/y - federation
November 22, 2017 / 3:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thai Oct car sales rise 13.1 pct y/y - federation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BANGKOK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's domestic car sales in October rose
13.1 percent to 68,551 units compared with the same period a year earlier,
helped by launches of new models and improved private investment, the Federation
of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Wednesday.
    The FTI raised its 2017 domestic sales forecast to 850,000 cars from 830,000
cars but maintained its export estimate at 1.1 million vehicles.
    Annual domestic car sales declined during 2013-2016, following the end of a
government car subsidy scheme in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent. 
    Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's
top carmakers.  
    
    Thai monthly car and truck sales from the FTI     
               Change y/y pct          Vehicles
        Oct             +13.1            68,551
        Sep             +21.9            77,592
        Aug              +6.8            67,962
        Jul              +7.5            65,178
        Jun              +5.7            69,794
        May              +0.6            66,422
        Apr             +15.1            63,267
        Mar             +16.7            84,801
        Feb             +19.9            68,435
        Jan             +10.5            57,254
       2016              -3.9           768,788
       2015              -9.3           799,592
       2014             -33.7           881,832
  

    
 (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan and  Orathai Sriring; editing by
Richard Pullin)

