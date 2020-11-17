Thai Oct domestic car sales fall 1.4% y/y -industry federation

BANGKOK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Domestic car sales in Thailand shrank for a 17th straight month in October, down 1.4% from a year earlier to 74,114 vehicles, after a 4.1% fall in the previous month, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Tuesday.

The improved sales were helped by relaxed coronavirus restrictions, government relief measures and launches of new car models, it said.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world’s top automobile manufacturers. (Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)