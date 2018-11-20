Thai October auto sales jump 26.8 pct y/y - federation

BANGKOK, Nov 20 (Reuters) -

* Thai domestic car sales in October jumped 26.8 percent from a year earlier to 86,931 units, after a 14.3 percent increase in September, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Tuesday.

* Sales were lifted by stronger economic growth, launches of new car models and higher state and private investment.

* Auto exports in October rose 2.75 percent from a year earlier, after September’s 13.67 percent contraction.

* Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world’s top automobile manufacturers. (Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)