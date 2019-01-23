UPDATE 1-Thai Dec domestic car sales rise 8.9 pct y/y - federation

(Updates with revised Dec domestic sales) BANGKOK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - * Thai domestic car sales in December rose a revised 8.9 percent from the previous year to 113,581 units, the highest level in five years, after a 21.2 percent jump in November, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Wednesday. * Sales were buoyed by improved economic growth, the launch of new car models and higher state and private investment. * Car exports in December fell 0.45 percent from a year earlier, but rose 0.08 percent to 1.14 million cars for the whole of 2018. * 2019 domestic sales are forecast at 1.05 million cars, up 2.44 pct, after last year's 19.5 percent increase to 1.04 million units, the highest level in five years. * Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top automobile manufacturers. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, Writing by Orathai Sriring, Editing by Rashmi Aich)