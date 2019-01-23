Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 23, 2019 / 4:15 AM / in 2 hours

UPDATE 1-Thai Dec domestic car sales rise 8.9 pct y/y - federation

1 Min Read

 (Updates with revised Dec domestic sales)
    BANGKOK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - 
    * Thai domestic car sales in December rose a revised 8.9
percent
from the previous year to 113,581 units, the highest level in
five years, after a 21.2 percent jump in November, the
Federation of Thai Industries said on Wednesday.
    * Sales were buoyed by improved economic growth, the launch
of new
car models and higher state and private investment.
    * Car exports in December fell 0.45 percent from a year
earlier,
but rose 0.08 percent to 1.14 million cars for the whole of
2018.
    * 2019 domestic sales are forecast at 1.05 million cars, up
2.44
pct, after last year's 19.5 percent increase to 1.04 million
units, the highest level in five years.
    * Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for
the world's top automobile manufacturers.


 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, Writing by Orathai
Sriring, Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below