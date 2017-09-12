FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Junta suspends international flights of Thai airlines not certified by aviation body - govt
September 12, 2017 / 10:03 AM / a month ago

CORRECTED-Junta suspends international flights of Thai airlines not certified by aviation body - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects ICAO to Thai aviation body in first paragraph)

BANGKOK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Thailand’s military government used its executive power on Tuesday to suspend international flights of Thai airlines that have not received operator certificates from the country’s aviation body, a government spokesman said.

The suspension came ahead of a U.N.’s International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) visit to Thailand next week, from September 20 to 27.

“They want to see a strict measure. The government had to order the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to suspend operations of airlines which did not pass assessment,” government spokesman Sansern Kaewkumnerd told reporters.

The suspension, which will run until Jan. 31, 2018, is expected to affect 10-12 airlines, Sansern added. (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
