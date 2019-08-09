Thai bank loans may grow less than 6% this year - c.bank

BANGKOK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Commercial bank loans in Thailand may grow less than 6% this year due to a slowing economy, a senior director at the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said on Friday.

In May, the central bank predicted loan growth of 5%-6% this year, after a 6% increase last year.

Lending rose 4.2% from a year earlier in the April-June quarter, slowing from a 5.6% rise in the previous quarter, director Tharith Panpiemraas told a news briefing.

The BOT has forecast 2019 economic growth of 3.3%, compared to 4.1% last year, but it said this week growth may be less than its forecast.