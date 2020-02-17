Thai bank loans may grow more than 2% this year -c.bank

BANGKOK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Commercial bank loans in Thailand may grow more than 2% this year while bad loans are likely to increase as the economy slows, a senior director at the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said on Monday.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) could be higher than 3% of total lending at some points this year, Director Tharith Panpiemraas told reporters.

In 2019, loans grew 2% while NPLs stood at 2.98% of lending.