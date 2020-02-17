Financials
February 17, 2020 / 7:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thai bank loans may grow more than 2% this year -c.bank

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Commercial bank loans in Thailand may grow more than 2% this year while bad loans are likely to increase as the economy slows, a senior director at the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said on Monday.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) could be higher than 3% of total lending at some points this year, Director Tharith Panpiemraas told reporters.

In 2019, loans grew 2% while NPLs stood at 2.98% of lending.

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below