BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Commercial banks are aiming for loan growth of 3-5% this year, with lending seen picking up in the final quarter, a senior director at the Bank of Thailand said on Monday.

Lending rose 3.8% in the third from a year earlier, slowing from a 4.2% rise in the previous quarter, director Tharith Panpiemraas told a news briefing.

Last year, loans expanded 6%.