FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 31, 2018 / 10:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Krung Thai Bank, Kasikornbank report data leak - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 31 (Reuters) -

* Krung Thai Bank and Kasikorn Bank reported a non-financial transaction data leak, but no financial damage has been found, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said in a statement on Tuesday

* Kasikornbank’s leaked data was public information of corporate clients.

* Krung Thai Bank’s leaked data was mainly loan requests of retail clients and some of corporate clients.

* The BOT has asked both banks to tighten their cyber security measures and prepare measures to compensate clients in case of damage. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.