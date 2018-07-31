Krung Thai Bank, Kasikornbank report data leak - c.bank

BANGKOK, July 31 (Reuters) -

* Krung Thai Bank and Kasikorn Bank reported a non-financial transaction data leak, but no financial damage has been found, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said in a statement on Tuesday

* Kasikornbank’s leaked data was public information of corporate clients.

* Krung Thai Bank’s leaked data was mainly loan requests of retail clients and some of corporate clients.

* The BOT has asked both banks to tighten their cyber security measures and prepare measures to compensate clients in case of damage. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Christian Schmollinger)