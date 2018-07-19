UPDATE 2-Thailand's top 2 banks beat second quarter forecasts as economy gains traction

* Bangkok Bank reports 14.3 pct rise in Q2 net profit

* Siam Commercial Bank hurt by investment costs but beats forecast

* Central bank lifted 2018 economic growth forecast to 4.4 pct (Recasts with Bangkok Bank results)

By Chayut Setboonsarng

BANGKOK, July 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s two top banks beat second-quarter profit forecasts on Thursday as they benefited from solid economic growth.

The largest lender, Bangkok Bank Pcl, reported a 14.3 percent rise in net profit for the three months through June to 9.2 billion baht ($275 million), beating an estimate of 8.4 billion baht in a Reuters survey of four analysts.

“The domestic economy started to show more visible signs of recovery with solid growth in both private consumption and private investment,” Bangkok Bank said in a statement.

Thailand’s economy, Southeast Asia’s second-largest, has benefited from higher tourist arrivals and stronger exports, and the central bank last month lifted its 2018 growth forecast to 4.4 percent from 4.1 percent.

The Thai economy was affected by external risks such as “severe countertrade measures” and financial market volatility, Bangkok Bank said.

Bangkok Bank’s earnings were helped by a 19.1 percent jump in non-interest income from a year earlier to 13.7 billion baht due to a rise in fee income from bancassurance and mutual funds.

Second-ranked lender, Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB) , reported a 6.7 percent drop in net profit, citing spending to expand tech platforms and falling income from fees, but beat analyst estimates.

Net profit fell to 11.1 billion baht.

SCB saw loan growth of 6.7 percent, but non-interest income fell 6.2 percent year-on-year to 10.5 billion baht due to a digital transaction fee waiver and a 10.7 percent rise in operating expenses due to investment in technology and digital acquisitions.

“The current high investment cycle will exert pressure on the bottom line (in the near term),” Chief Executive Arthid Nanthawithaya said in a statement, adding that performance should improve as the benefits of the investment take effect.

The bank revised its cost-to-income ratio target for 2018 upwards to 45 to 47 percent from an earlier target of 42 to 45 percent. The ratio was 45.9 percent in its second quarter.

In the second quarter, SCB dropped more fees in a partnership with chat application LINE and on Wednesday began a tie-up with Google to help businesses with listings on the search engine.

SCB has closed more than 100 branches since June last year, more than any other bank in Thailand, government data shows. In July it also introduced facial recognition features on its smartphone app to attract new customers.

The bank maintained its 2018 outlook for total loan growth of 6 to 8 percent and non-interest income growth of above 5 percent and reiterated its guidance for a net interest margin target of 3.1 to 3.3 percent. ($1 = 33.4500 baht) ($1 = 33.4700 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Susan Fenton)