Thai central bank details revised bond issuance plan for this year

BANGKOK, May 11 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank on Monday announced a revised bond issuance programme for this year to ensure an appropriate level of bond supply amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The auction days and frequency will remain as announced at the beginning of the year, but the central bank may consider adjusting the frequency of the auction of three-and six-month bills, and fixed-coupon bonds, if necessary, it said in a statement.

The ranges of maximum and minimum issue size per auction are expanded to 10 billion baht to 60 billion baht ($311.24 million-$1.87 billion) for all maturities of Bank of Thailand (BOT) bills, it said.

“This will allow greater flexibility in adjusting BOT bill issuance sizes to accommodate government funding plans and changes in investors’ demand,” it said.

