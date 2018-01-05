UPDATE 1-Thai c. bank ready to intervene if baht moves too fast, affects private sector

(Adds bank official’s quote, movement details; paragraphs 3,5)

BANGKOK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank is prepared to “take care of” the situation if the country’s baht currency moves too fast and affects the private sector, it said on Friday.

The currency is strengthening “quite fast” against the U.S. dollar at the beginning of 2018, Deputy Governor Mathee Supapongse said in a statement.

“If the currency changes so quickly that it affects adaptability of the private sector, the central bank is ready to take care of it,” Mathee said.

He added that the appreciation was in line with regional currencies and was a result of a weakening dollar, along with an inflow of capital and investment into the region.

Earlier on Friday, the baht rose to its strongest in 39 months, standing at 32.14 against the dollar. (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)