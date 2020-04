BANGKOK, April 22 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank should ensure the baht is competitive and has trade advantage, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said on Wednesday, as the coronavirus outbreak hits the economy.

The baht traded at 32.47 per U.S. dollar at 0430 GMT, hovering near three-week highs. But it has weakened by 7.9% against the greenback so far this year. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)