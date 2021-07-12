Thai financial stability strong amid virus outbreak - c.bank

BANGKOK, July 12 (Reuters) - Thailand’s financial stability remains robust and financial markets continue to function properly, the central bank said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian country deals with its biggest coronavirus outbreak so far.

Results of macro stress tests conducted by financial regulators showed that banks, securities firms, mutual funds, and insurance companies had sufficient liquidity and strong financial positions to withstand shocks in a stress scenario, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement. (bit.ly/3r3Bz6O)