Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

Thai cenbank allows bond investor registration until early Jan

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 12 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank will allow registration for non-resident bond investors by Jan. 4 next year, it said on Monday, in order to enhance market surveillance to safeguard exchange rate stability and financial stability.

The step requires investors pre-register for authentication before trading bonds, and trading must be settled through accounts registered with the central bank, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement. (bit.ly/32aF93m)

The rule is part of a series of measures announced late last year aimed at balancing fund flows.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up