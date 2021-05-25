Thai king approves $16 bln borrowing bill for COVID-19 response

BANGKOK, May 25 (Reuters) - Thailand’s king has approved a bill to allow borrowing of up to 500 billion baht ($15.95 billion) to support the country’s response to COVID-19, the Royal Gazette said on Tuesday, as authorities struggle with a third wave of infections.

The borrowing was less than an earlier plan of 700 billion baht approved by the cabinet earlier this month. ($1 = 31.35 baht) (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)