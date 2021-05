BANGKOK, May 5 (Reuters) - Thailand’s cabinet on Wednesday approved additional economic relief measures worth 93 billion baht ($2.9 billion) to help people affected by COVID-19, a spokeswoman said.

The measures will cover 31 million people, or 3,000 baht per person, from July to December, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek told Reuters. (Reporting Bangkok bureau; Writing by Martin Petty Editing by Ed Davies)