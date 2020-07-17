Thai state planning agency chief says has not agreed to join new cabinet

BANGKOK, July 17 (Reuters) - Thailand’s state planning agency head, Thosaporn Sirisumphand, said on Friday he had not agreed to join a new cabinet as reported by local media.

He tipped as a favourite to replace Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.

Thosaporn said he was still doing his job as the secretary general of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) and was supervising project spending under a 400 billion baht ($12.63 billion) borrowing plan.

“However, after my retirement, I’m very happy to support the work of the prime minister behind the scenes,” he said in a statement. ($1 = 31.6800 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)