FACTBOX-What we know about Thailand's next central bank governor

July 29 (Reuters) - Thailand selected an economic advisor to the prime minister and former World Bank economist on Wednesday as its new central bank governor, with the task of navigating the country through the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sethaput Suthiwart-Narueput, 55, a member of the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), will take over from Oct. 1.

Here are some facts and background on Sethaput:

* He has been a member of the Bank of Thailand (BOT)’s Monetary Policy Committee since 2014 and had been tipped to take up the job after putting in a late application.

* He holds a doctorate in economics from Yale University and has held roles in both the private sector and government.

* He was chief economist of Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) Group and president of SCB Asset Management.

* For a decade, he worked as a senior economist at the World Bank.

* He was senior vice president at the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

* Sethaput has also been a director and Chairman of the Risk Management Committee at Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production Pcl.

* He has been a member of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s economic advisory team since March, when the country imposed a coronavirus lockdown.

* Most analysts do not expect his appointment to signal any immediate changes in monetary policy.

* Pote Harinasuta, chief executive officer at One Asset Management, who used to work with Sethaput, described him as “taciturn and capable” and said: “If he decides to do anything, it will be based on a variety of information at that time”. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)