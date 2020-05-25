Financials
May 25, 2020

Thai central bank governor Veerathai will not seek 2nd term

BANGKOK, May 25 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank governor, Veerathai Santiprabhob, whose five-year term ends on Sept. 30, will not apply for a second term because of family reasons, the central bank said on Monday.

Veeratahai will help with a smooth transition before the next chief takes office on Oct. 1, the bank said in a statement.

Veerathai, 50, is the Bank of Thailand (BOT)'s 23rd governor. For details, please click on Veerathai here (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

