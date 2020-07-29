Thai fin ministry proposes PM's advisor Sethaput as new c.bank chief

BANGKOK, July 29 (Reuters) - Thailand’s finance ministry has proposed to the cabinet Sethaput Suthiwart-Narueput, the prime minister’s economic advisor and a former senior World Bank economist, as the next central bank governor, a government source said.

Sethaput sits on the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee and holds a doctorate in economics from Yale University.

The new chief will face the tough task of steering Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy through the coronavirus pandemic, and with near-zero interest rates and high household debt.