Bonds News
July 29, 2020 / 4:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thai fin ministry proposes PM's advisor Sethaput as new c.bank chief

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 29 (Reuters) - Thailand’s finance ministry has proposed to the cabinet Sethaput Suthiwart-Narueput, the prime minister’s economic advisor and a former senior World Bank economist, as the next central bank governor, a government source said.

Sethaput sits on the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee and holds a doctorate in economics from Yale University.

The new chief will face the tough task of steering Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy through the coronavirus pandemic, and with near-zero interest rates and high household debt.

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies

