June 11, 2020 / 10:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thai baht strength in line with regional currencies, central bank says

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 11 (Reuters) - Strength in the Thai baht is in line with regional currencies, which are being driven up by a weaker U.S. dollar, the central bank said on Thursday, as the Thai currency has hit a more than four month high against the greenback.

Recent capital inflows are mostly from money being repatriated, with few foreign inflows in June, Assistant Governor Chantavarn Sucharitakul said in a statement.

The baht will remain volatile, she said, adding the currency had appreciated by 2.71% against the dollar since end-May.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
