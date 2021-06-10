Thai c.bank allows banks to pay interim dividends

BANGKOK, June 10 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank has allowed banks to pay interim dividends as lenders are strong with sufficient capital to withstand the impact of the COVID-19 outbreaks, the governor said on Thursday.

Banks are allowed to pay interim dividends not exceeding last year’s dividend payment rates and up to 50% of first-half net profits of 2021, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said on a statement.