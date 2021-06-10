Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Thai c.bank allows banks to pay interim dividends

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 10 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank has allowed banks to pay interim dividends as lenders are strong with sufficient capital to withstand the impact of the COVID-19 outbreaks, the governor said on Thursday.

Banks are allowed to pay interim dividends not exceeding last year’s dividend payment rates and up to 50% of first-half net profits of 2021, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said on a statement.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up