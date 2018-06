BANGKOK, June 14 (Reuters) -

* Securities firms are allowed to buy, sell or exchange foreign currencies for their customers for investments, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement on Thursday.

* Relaxed rule will help facilitate investors’ investments.

* This is part of the central bank’s relaxation of foreign exchange controls implemented since mid-2017 to improve the ease of doing business. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Richard Borsuk)