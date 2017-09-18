FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai c.bank chief says it acted on baht speculation
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 18, 2017 / 4:53 AM / a month ago

Thai c.bank chief says it acted on baht speculation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank said on Monday it had taken action against what it said was “periodic speculation” in the baht as the currency hovered at more than 28-month highs against the U.S. dollar.

The central bank has resolved problems with a number of financial instiutions which had irregular transactions, Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told reporters. He did not elaborate.

The baht’s rise was driven by Thailand’s current account surplus, investor confidence in the economy, and receding concerns over political risk, he said.

The baht traded at around 33.08 per dollar on Monday morning. It has appreciated by 8.2 percent against the dollar so far this year, making it Asia’s best-performing currency.

The central bank has forecast Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy will grow 3.5 percent this year after 3.2 percent last year. It will review that projection at its monetary polic review on Sept. 27. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.